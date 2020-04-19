Zacks: Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will announce earnings per share of $2.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $2.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $11.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $13.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.80.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.66. 2,287,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,219. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

