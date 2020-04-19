Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.71 Million

Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post sales of $71.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.55 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $83.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $288.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $299.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $296.34 million, with estimates ranging from $289.37 million to $312.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.47. 703,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.49 million, a P/E ratio of -847.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.51%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

