Zacks: Brokerages Expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to announce $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.76 billion. ONEOK reported sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year sales of $10.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $12.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $15.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.38. 6,378,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

