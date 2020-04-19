Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qumu will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 84.05% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QUMU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Qumu by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 158,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 65,905 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

QUMU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,323. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

