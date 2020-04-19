Zacks: Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Capital Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $12.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Capital Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Capital Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,319. The company has a market cap of $147.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

