Zacks: First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. First Western Financial’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Western Financial an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded First Western Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 603,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYFW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.24.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

