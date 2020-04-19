Zacks: First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. First Western Financial’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Western Financial an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded First Western Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
MYFW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.24.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
First Western Financial Company Profile
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.