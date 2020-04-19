Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Sell

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Abbott has been outperforming the industry. In the quarter, Abbott registered strong and consistent performance within EPD and Medical Devices segments. Abbott has been in news within Diabetic Care on growth with FreeStyle Libre. Also, solid contributions from Diagnostics were encouraging on double-digit growth in core laboratory. Within Structural Heart, worldwide uptake of MitraClip improved further. Meanwhile, emerging market performance has been promising. Abbott put up a mixed fourth-quarter 2019 results, where the earnings remained in line with the consensus mark but revenues exceeded the same. However, sluggish Neuromodulation and Vascular sales dented growth. Further, lower infectious disease testing sales in Africa and global coronavirus outbreak dented the company’s international performance.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

