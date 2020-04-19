Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Hold

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of FULC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 33,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,245.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $207,495.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.