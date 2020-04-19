Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) to Hold

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $89,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,051 shares of company stock worth $83,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 896.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth $2,571,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.