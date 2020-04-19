Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Sell

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRCC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.10. 134,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,352. The stock has a market cap of $145.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore L. Koenig purchased 28,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $259,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,095 shares of company stock worth $327,437 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

