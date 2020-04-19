Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

FLWS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.29.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 641,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 453,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1,644.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

