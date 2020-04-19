Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC raised Maxar Technologies from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 1,178,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,134. The firm has a market cap of $587.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

