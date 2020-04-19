Zacks Investment Research Lowers Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) to Hold

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of Meet Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 3,107,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Meet Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.77 million, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $4,515,962.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meet Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 499,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Meet Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Meet Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

