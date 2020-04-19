Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.44.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,006. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -147.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 24,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $690,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,676,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after buying an additional 379,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,470,000 after acquiring an additional 188,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,906,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

