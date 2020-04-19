Zacks Investment Research Lowers R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

RCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 776,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $199,703.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan acquired 5,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

