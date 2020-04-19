Zacks Investment Research Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RICK. ValuEngine lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

RICK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 233,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 6.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

