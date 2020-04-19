Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RYTM. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.63.

NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.47. 190,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,771. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 12.39.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $34,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $593,797 in the last ninety days. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,422,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 898,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,285,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 214,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

