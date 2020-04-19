Zacks Investment Research Lowers ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCSC. TheStreet cut shares of ScanSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.70. 91,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, VP Matthew Dean bought 3,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares in the company, valued at $199,138. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $468,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,485,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after buying an additional 208,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after buying an additional 127,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 85,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 82,506 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.