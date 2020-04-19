Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCM. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 93,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,340. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.23. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director J Tim Arnoult bought 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 4,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $31,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 121,079 shares of company stock valued at $912,362. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.