Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Buy

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,424. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.62. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.