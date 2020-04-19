Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Buy

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Life Storage stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,745,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,675,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after buying an additional 197,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Life Storage by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 179,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,632 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

