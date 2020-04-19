Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,945. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

