Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to Buy

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

MANH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 494,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.71. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after buying an additional 255,370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $10,287,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $86,109,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

