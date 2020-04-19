Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,810. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,773,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

