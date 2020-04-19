Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to “Hold”

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Get RealPage alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RP. DA Davidson cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of RP traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,650. RealPage has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $7,880,449.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,776,432.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.