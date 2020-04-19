Zacks: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Powell Industries’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $47.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Powell Industries an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CJS Securities lowered Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ POWL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. 50,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,256. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Powell Industries by 1,836.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Powell Industries (POWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.