Zacks: R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. R C M Technologies’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of R C M Technologies worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

R C M Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 10,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,268. R C M Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

