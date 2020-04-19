Zacks: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) have received an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the six analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has improved by 12% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $13.65 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Village Farms International an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of VFF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 611,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,086. The stock has a market cap of $151.88 million and a P/E ratio of 26.46. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Village Farms International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Village Farms International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

