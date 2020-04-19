Zebi (ZCO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $81.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar. One Zebi token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, DDEX and OKEx. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.86 or 0.02749182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00225586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Liquid, Hotbit, OKEx, Koinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.