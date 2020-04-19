ZelCash Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004831 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

