Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,457. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.99. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,358,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 887,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,263,000 after purchasing an additional 141,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,533,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,587,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.