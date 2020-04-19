Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other Zymeworks news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 61.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zymeworks by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 659,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,434. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 492.27% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.