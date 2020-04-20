-$0.01 EPS Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Hecla Mining posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. 15,413,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,545,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.50. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.