-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Century Aluminum posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Aluminum.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 837,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $346.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.99.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
