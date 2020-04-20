-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Century Aluminum posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Aluminum.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 837,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $346.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.99.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.