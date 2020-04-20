$0.12 EPS Expected for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. GP Strategies posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.60%.

GPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, EVP Russell L. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,792.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,406,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,231 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,231,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. GP Strategies has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.