$0.14 EPS Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is ($0.01). Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.80 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 248,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,462,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 528,860 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,480,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 52,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,383,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,148,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

