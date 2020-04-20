$0.16 EPS Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Twin Disc reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twin Disc from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Twin Disc stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.72. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.