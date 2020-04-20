$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.20. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,544,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,517,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.19. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

