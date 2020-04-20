-$0.29 EPS Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 149.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of QuickLogic to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

QuickLogic stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 11,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

