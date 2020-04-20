$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.60. Heico reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Heico from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heico during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Heico during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Heico during the fourth quarter worth $34,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heico stock traded up $6.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 875,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,050. Heico has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.56.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

