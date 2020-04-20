$0.44 EPS Expected for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Healthpeak Properties also posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

PEAK stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,200. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

