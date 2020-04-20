$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.30 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Capri by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

