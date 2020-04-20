$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) to report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($2.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

BBU stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. 42,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,405. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 949.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

