1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

FLWS traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 641,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,211. The stock has a market cap of $939.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

