1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
FLWS traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 641,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,211. The stock has a market cap of $939.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.
1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.