$1.85 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will post $1.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 million and the highest is $2.60 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 640%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $16.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $18.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.03 million, with estimates ranging from $55.80 million to $67.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.32% and a negative net margin of 4,568.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,888.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 674,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,051. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

