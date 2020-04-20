$132.85 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to report $132.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.41 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $139.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $581.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.59 million to $585.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $618.55 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $622.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

GPX traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 75,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $122.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other GP Strategies news, EVP Russell L. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,792.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

