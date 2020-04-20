1irstcoin (FST) Price Reaches $0.63

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00008679 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $21.80 million and approximately $21,760.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00514509 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,855,012 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

