$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will announce $2.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.76 billion. Newmont Goldcorp reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year sales of $11.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $14.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,776.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 218,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 139,963 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,865,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,265. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.08.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

