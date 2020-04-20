23,103 Shares in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. KLA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,297,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after buying an additional 1,739,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock traded down $4.91 on Monday, reaching $156.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.18. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

