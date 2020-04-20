2,500 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,535. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.30. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

